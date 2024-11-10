Sam LaPorta Injury: Dealing with sprained AC joint

LaPorta (shoulder) suffered a sprained AC joint in Sunday night's 26-23 win over the Texans, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

LaPorta sustained the injury in the second half, bringing his night to a premature end. The tight end had three catches for 66 yards and a score prior to leaving the game, notching his third touchdown over the last five games. Head coach Dan Campbell said following the contest that LaPorta's injury is "not something he's super worries about," but he also added that the tight end "might miss this week." The Lions will host the Jaguars on Nov. 17 and LaPorta's status at practice will be worth monitoring ahead of the contest.