Sam LaPorta Injury: No practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Coach Dan Campbell said LaPorta (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

LaPorta exited this past Sunday's win at Houston due a shoulder injury that eventually was termed an AC joint sprain. On Monday, Campbell called LaPorta day-to-day, per Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site, something that he repeated Wednesday. LaPorta will have two more chances this week to put himself in a position to be available Sunday against the Jaguars.

