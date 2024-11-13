Sam LaPorta Injury: No practice Wednesday

Coach Dan Campbell said LaPorta (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

LaPorta exited this past Sunday's win at Houston due a shoulder injury that eventually was termed an AC joint sprain. On Monday, Campbell called LaPorta day-to-day, per Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site, something that he repeated Wednesday. LaPorta will have two more chances this week to put himself in a position to be available Sunday against the Jaguars.