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Sam LaPorta Injury: Practicing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 12:00pm

LaPorta (hip) returned to practice Tuesday, Richard Silva of The Detroit News reports.

Coach Dan Campbell said last Thursday that LaPorta was tending to a hip injury, and his status for the regular-season opener wasn't guaranteed. Considering LaPorta was back on the practice field less than a week later, he seemingly is trending in a more positive direction, and the tight end still has more than two weeks before the Lions will log an official Week 1 practice.

Sam LaPorta
Detroit Lions
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