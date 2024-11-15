Sam LaPorta Injury: Ruled out

LaPorta (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

LaPorta didn't practice at all this week after making an early exit from Sunday's 26-23 win at Houston. Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that the tight end is day-to-day, which suggests there's some shot he'll return Week 12 at Indianapolis (Nov. 24) or Week 13 against Chicago (Nov. 28). As for this week's game, Brock Wright figures to get most of the snaps in single-TE formations, with Shane Zylstra joining him in two-TE sets. LaPorta's absence could also free up a few extra snaps for depth WRs Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond.