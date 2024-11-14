Sam LaPorta Injury: Sidelined for practice again

LaPorta (shoulder) isn't practicing Thursday, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

LaPorta also sat out Wednesday while recovering from an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, and a second straight absence from practice creates more concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Before deciding whether LaPorta carries a designation into the Week 11 contest, the Lions will see what, if anything, the tight end is able to do at Friday's practice. If LaPorta is forced to miss his first game of the season Sunday, Brock Wright would likely step in as the Lions' top tight end, though he would be unlikely to match the target volume LaPorta typically sees when available.