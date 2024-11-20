Fantasy Football
Sam LaPorta Injury: Trending toward playing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 20, 2024 at 11:20am

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday that LaPorta (shoulder) is trending toward a return for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

Campbell used the term "questionable to above" as an estimation of the tight end's Week 12 status. LaPorta missed the Lions' Week 11 blowout win over Jacksonville due to an AC joint sprain, leaving Brock Wright as Detroit's top tight end.

Sam LaPorta
Detroit Lions
