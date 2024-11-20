Sam LaPorta News: Estimated as full participant

LaPorta (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice.

LaPorta sustained an AC joint sprain in his shoulder during a Week 10 win at Houston and wasn't able to practice in any capacity prior to being ruled out ahead of this past Sunday's win over the Jaguars. With a full listing on the Lions' first practice report of Week 12, he's upholding head coach Dan Campbell's comment from earlier Wednesday, when he told Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net that LaPorta was trending toward returning to action Sunday in Indianapolis. Still, Campbell also called LaPorta "questionable to above," so the tight end may need to log a full practice Thursday or Friday in order to be truly in the clear for Week 12 action.