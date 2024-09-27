Sam LaPorta News: Full practice participant Friday

LaPorta (ankle) was a full participant in practice Friday, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

LaPorta thus is set to play in Monday's game against the Seahawks, with full practice participation confirming a quick recovery from the ankle sprain that limited his snaps in the second half of last week's win over the Cardinals. He's been a huge disappointment to fantasy managers this season, but the overall struggles of the TE position make it especially wise to practice patience.