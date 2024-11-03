Sam LaPorta News: Limited by game script

LaPorta recorded two receptions on three targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 24-14 win over the Packers.

LaPorta finished tied for second on the team with three targets, but the Lions played from ahead and leaned on their run game with rain consistently falling. He managed a 19-yard reception on Detroit's first offensive possession, though he made very little impact thereafter. LaPorta now has two or fewer receptions in five of his eight games while being held under 30 yards on three occasions.