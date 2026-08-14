Sam LaPorta News: Rested during exhibition opener
LaPorta did not play in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Bengals.
LaPorta joined Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams in street clothes for the exhibition. LaPorta is looking for a bounce-back season in 2026 after battling a back issue that limited him to just nine regular-season contests last season. He's expected to slot in as the third or fourth option in this Detroit offense under new OC Drew Petzing.
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