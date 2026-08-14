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Sam LaPorta News: Rested during exhibition opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 12:33pm

LaPorta did not play in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Bengals.

LaPorta joined Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams in street clothes for the exhibition. LaPorta is looking for a bounce-back season in 2026 after battling a back issue that limited him to just nine regular-season contests last season. He's expected to slot in as the third or fourth option in this Detroit offense under new OC Drew Petzing.

Sam LaPorta
Detroit Lions
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