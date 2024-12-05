Sam LaPorta News: Second-leading pass catcher in win

LaPorta brought in five of seven targets for 54 yards in the Lions' 34-31 win over the Packers on Thursday night.

LaPorta tied multiple teammates for second in receptions and finished as the runner-up in receiving yards to Jameson Williams on the night. The talented tight end also tied Tim Patrick for second in targets during what was one of LaPorta's busiest games yet this season. The catch total was LaPorta's second highest of 2024 and the targets qualified as a new season high, sending him into a Week 15 home showdown against the Bills on Sunday, Dec. 15 with plenty of momentum.