Sam LaPorta headshot

Sam LaPorta News: Six TDs in past 10 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

LaPorta caught four of seven targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Bears.

A 21-yard touchdown catch on a trick play in the third quarter accounted for just under half of LaPorta's yards. The touchdown catch was LaPorta's sixth in the last 10 games after he opened the season with a four-game touchdown drought. LaPorta and the Lions will travel to San Francisco for Monday Night Football in Week 17.

Sam LaPorta
Detroit Lions
