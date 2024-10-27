Sam LaPorta News: Soaks up six targets

LaPorta recorded six receptions on six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 52-14 win over the Titans.

LaPorta recorded a total of two receptions on three targets combined across his last two games, so any increase in involvement would have been positive. Sunday's performance was even better than it first appears, however, because Jared Goff attempted only 15 total passes due to game script. LaPorta also managed his second touchdown in his last three contests on a pass delivered by Montgomery from three yards away on a trick play. LaPorta could be in for another solid performance in Week 9 against Green Bay with Jameson Williams (suspension) sidelined once again.