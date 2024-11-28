Sam LaPorta News: TD maven in Week 13
LaPorta caught three of six targets for six yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 23-20 win over the Bears.
LaPorta caught a three-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and added a one-yard score in the third. Despite his modest yardage total in this game, LaPorta's usage has trended up recently; he's drawn at least six targets in four of his past five appearances after falling short of that mark in each of his first six games this season. The second-year tight end has scored five touchdowns in his last seven games, showcasing the red-zone proficiency that helped him rack up 10 regular-season TDs as a rookie in 2023. He'll look to build on his recent momentum Week 14 against the Packers, which will be another Thursday game.
