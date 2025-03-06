Sam Martin News: Gets released
Buffalo released Martin on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Martin has been the Bills' starting punter in every one of their games going back to the start of the 2022 season, but after discussions, the team and Martin have decided to move on from one another ahead of the final year of his contract. He's an unrestricted free agent, so he's free to make a deal with any bidder this offseason.
Sam Martin
Free Agent
