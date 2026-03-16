Sam Martin News: Re-signs with Carolina
Martin and the Panthers agreed to terms on a two-year contract Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Martin appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Panthers in 2025 and averaged 47.2 yards per punt. He landed 27 of his 56 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line, which was ninth-best in the NFL.
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