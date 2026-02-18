Sam Okuayinonu headshot

Sam Okuayinonu News: Another solid year as backup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 5:33pm

Okuayinonu finished the 2025 regular season with 39 tackles (23 solo), 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble across 15 active games.

Okuayinonu signed a one-year contract to return to the 49ers and serve as a primary backup edge rusher. The 27-year-old was afforded some extra run following DE Nick Bosa's severe knee injury early in the campaign. Okuayinonu finished with numbers similar to his solid run as a reserve in 2024, so it wouldn't be surprising to see San Francisco bring back the unrestricted free agent for a third season in 2026.

Sam Okuayinonu
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Okuayinonu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Okuayinonu See More
NFL Picks: 49ers vs. Colts Odds, Picks, and Predictions for MNF Week 16
NFL
NFL Picks: 49ers vs. Colts Odds, Picks, and Predictions for MNF Week 16
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
58 days ago
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
59 days ago
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
59 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 16 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 16 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
60 days ago
NFL Week 16 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
62 days ago