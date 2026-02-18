Sam Okuayinonu News: Another solid year as backup
Okuayinonu finished the 2025 regular season with 39 tackles (23 solo), 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble across 15 active games.
Okuayinonu signed a one-year contract to return to the 49ers and serve as a primary backup edge rusher. The 27-year-old was afforded some extra run following DE Nick Bosa's severe knee injury early in the campaign. Okuayinonu finished with numbers similar to his solid run as a reserve in 2024, so it wouldn't be surprising to see San Francisco bring back the unrestricted free agent for a third season in 2026.
