Sam Okuayinonu News: Signs ERFA tender

Okuayinonu signed his one-year exclusive rights tendered contract with the 49ers on Wednesday.

Okuayinonu logged a career year with San Francisco in 2024, suiting up for 16 regular-season games while racking up 35 tackles (25 solo), including 3.0 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble. He'll work to take a step forward in his development this offseason, and to again produce in a rotational role among the 49ers' pass rush.