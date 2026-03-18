Sam Okuayinonu News: Signs tender Wednesday
Okuayinonu signed his restricted free-agent tender with the 49ers on Wednesday.
Okuayinonu is officially set to return to San Francisco, where he spent the past two seasons, recording 74 tackles (48 solo) and two forced fumbles across 31 games. The 27-year-old will likely continue to operate as a backup linebacker during the upcoming campaign.
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