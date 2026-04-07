Sam Roberts Injury: Recovering from surgery

Roberts (undisclosed) was not present for the start of Giants' voluntary offseason workouts Tuesday after undergoing surgery for an undisclosed injury this offseason, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Roberts signed with the G-Men last month after spending the 2025 season with the Falcons. He appeared in five regular-season games last season but missed the final eight weeks of the season with a knee injury, though it's unclear if the surgery was related to that injury.