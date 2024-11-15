Fantasy Football
Sam Roberts News: Gets tryout with Panthers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Carolina hosted Roberts (undisclosed) for a tryout Friday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Roberts was waived from the Bears' practice squad/injured list Oct. 2 due to an unspecified issue. He appears to be over the injury and he's looking to catch on with a team in need of interior line depth. Roberts played in seven regular-season games for the Patriots in 2023 and finished with five tackles (two solo).

Sam Roberts
