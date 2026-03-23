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Sam Roberts News: Joins forces with G-Men

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Roberts (knee) agreed to terms Monday on a one-year contract with the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Roberts suited up for five regular-season games with Atlanta in 2025, in which span he recorded a career-high 18 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks. The 2022 sixth-round pick will now provide depth at defensive tackle behind Dexter Lawrence for New York. He appears to have recovered from the knee issue that forced him to sit out the final eight games of the 2025 campaign.

Sam Roberts
New York Giants
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