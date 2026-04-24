Sam Roush headshot

Sam Roush News: Picked by Bears

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 6:58pm

The Bears selected Roush in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 69th overall.

Roush (6-foot-6, 267 pounds) is a massive tight end and moves well for his build (4.7-second 40-yard dash, 38.5-inch vertical, 126-inch broad jump), but his short arms (30 and 5/8 inches) were a hindrance and a plausible explanation for his poor pass-catching production at Stanford. Athletic as he is, Roush projects more as a blocker than a receiver at the NFL level, and that's even before you account for the fact that Colston Loveland is obviously the featured pass-catching tight end for Chicago's indefinite future.

Sam Roush
Chicago Bears
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