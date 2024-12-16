Sam Webb Injury: Not suiting up Week 15
Webb (back) is inactive for Monday's game against Atlanta.
Webb is dealing with a back injury and didn't practice at all this week. He was deemed doubtful heading into Monday, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up against the Falcons. Webb's absence will mostly be felt on special teams, as he's logged 90 snaps with that unit as opposed to 10 on defense over nine games this season.
