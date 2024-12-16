Fantasy Football
Sam Webb headshot

Sam Webb Injury: Not suiting up Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Webb (back) is inactive for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Webb is dealing with a back injury and didn't practice at all this week. He was deemed doubtful heading into Monday, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up against the Falcons. Webb's absence will mostly be felt on special teams, as he's logged 90 snaps with that unit as opposed to 10 on defense over nine games this season.

