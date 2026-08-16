Sam Webb Injury: Placed on reserve/retired list
Webb (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Giants on Sunday, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.
Webb was signed by New York after being let go by the Broncos last week, but he has now decided to retire after suffering an undisclosed injury. The Giants have retained the cornerback's rights, so if he unretires, Webb will return to New York.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Webb See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Webb See More