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Sam Webb Injury: Placed on reserve/retired list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Webb (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Giants on Sunday, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Webb was signed by New York after being let go by the Broncos last week, but he has now decided to retire after suffering an undisclosed injury. The Giants have retained the cornerback's rights, so if he unretires, Webb will return to New York.

Sam Webb
New York Giants
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