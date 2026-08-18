Sam Webb News: Let go from reserve/retired list
The Giants removed Webb from their reserve/retired list Tuesday, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.
The Giants have now waived their rights to Webb's services, even in the case that he decides to come out of retirement. Before retiring earlier this week, Webb had suited up for 36 regular-season games over four seasons with three different teams.
Sam Webb
Free Agent
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