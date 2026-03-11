Sam Webb News: Not tendered by Cleveland
Webb is now an unrestricted free agent after the Browns opted not to tender him Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Webb spent the first half of the 2025 season on the Titans' practice squad after being cut by the Raiders at the end of training camp. He was signed to the Browns' active roster in mid-November, and across seven regular-season games (two starts) he recorded eight tackles (three solo), one pass defense and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Webb's ability to contribute on special teams should garner interest from teams who are also looking for depth in the secondary.
Sam Webb
Free Agent
