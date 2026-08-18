Sam Webb headshot

Sam Webb News: Released from reserve/retired list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

The Giants released Webb from their reserve/retired list Tuesday, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

The Giants have now waived their rights to Webb's services, even in the case that he decides to come out of retirement. Before retiring earlier this week, Webb had suited up for 36 regular-season games over four seasons with three different teams.

Sam Webb
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Webb See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Webb See More
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 16 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 16 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
241 days ago