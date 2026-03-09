Sam Williams headshot

Sam Williams News: Re-signs on one-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Cowboys re-signed Williams to a one-year, $3 million contract Monday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

After missing the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL, Williams appeared in all 17 regular-season games last season, making five starts. He logged a career-best 37 tackles (23 solo) but finished with just 1.0 sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on 43 percent of the defensive snaps. Williams figures to fill a rotational role along the defensive line for Dallas next season.

Sam Williams
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
