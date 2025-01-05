Samaje Perine News: Brief appearance in Week 18

Perine rushed the ball one time for one yard in Sunday's 38-0 loss to the Broncos. He added one reception on one target for 13 yards.

Perine drew both of his touches on one offensive possession in the second quarter, with Carson Steele otherwise handling the workload out of the backfield. Perine has served a minimal role in the Kansas City offense throughout the season, and that should continue during the team's postseason run.