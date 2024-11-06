Samaje Perine News: Finds end zone in win

Perine rushed once for 10 yards and caught four of five targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 30-24 overtime win over the Buccaneers.

Perine's trip to the end zone was his second score of the season, as the veteran running back continues to be the primary pass-catching option out of the Kansas City backfield. The 29-year-old played 24 of the Chiefs' 85 offensive snaps Monday, behind Kareem Hunt (49) and ahead of Carson Steele (14). Though Perine has not been able to get much going as a rusher this season, he has done most of his damage as a pass catcher. He has seen more opportunities through the air than on the ground, while also totaling 129 receiving yards to 55 rushing yards so far this season. With that said, his inconsistent production make him a difficult bet to trust for fantasy. The return of Isiah Pacheco (fibula) from injured reserve in the near future should further limit Perine's opportunities. The Chiefs will host the Broncos in Week 10.