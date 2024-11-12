Samaje Perine News: Posts pair of grabs versus Broncos
Perine didn't tally a carry but reeled in both of his targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 16-14 victory over the Broncos.
While Perine saw limited action (16 snaps) on offense, he made a notable play, scampering for 35 yards on one of his two receptions in a drive that ended up with a field goal. Even so, he's hardly producing enough weekly to warrant a look in fantasy leagues, especially with Isiah Pacheco on the cusp of a return to the playing field. Once Pacheco returns, Perine would presumably drop to third on the depth chart behind Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, further diminishing his fantasy value.
