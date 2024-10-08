Samaje Perine News: Tallies one touch on MNF

Perine did not receive a carry but gathered in one of his two targets for 24 yards during Monday's 26-13 victory versus the Saints.

Perine played the second-most snaps (21) among the Chiefs' backs in Monday's contest, but that was still less than half of Kareem Hunt's 53 snaps and just five more than Carson Steele, who tallied four more touches. Perine sees some work on passing downs, but that could be short-lived, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire potentially returning after the bye week.