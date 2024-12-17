Fantasy Football
Samaje Perine

Samaje Perine News: Tallies two touches versus Browns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Perine notched one rush for 11 yards and reeled in his only target for 23 yards during Sunday's 21-7 win versus the Browns.

Perine hasn't amassed more than two touches in any of the last three weeks, which isn't a major surprise with Isiah Pacheco back in the fold atop the depth chart and Kareem Hunt also operating ahead of him. The veteran will continue to provide some depth in the Chiefs' backfield, but it's unlikely he'll supply fantasy-relevant weeks as long as the two ahead of him on the depth chart remain available.

Samaje Perine
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
