Samaje Perine News: Three touches in Week 7 win

Perine notched two rushes for six yards and hauled in his only target for 22 yards during Sunday's 28-18 victory versus the 49ers.

Despite Clyde Edwards-Helaire's activation from injured reserve, Perine and Carson Steele remained on the active roster Sunday behind Kareem Hunt. Perine finished the day a distant second to Hunt's 45 snaps with 15 and outpaced Steele by just one. While his continued inclusion in the game plan is encouraging, he's unlikely to see enough action weekly to warrant a roster spot in most fantasy leagues.