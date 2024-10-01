Samaje Perine News: Totals five carries versus Saints

Perine compiled five carries for 14 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 17-10 win versus the Chargers.

An early Carson Steele fumble likely shifted the workloads in the running back room Sunday, resulting in Kareem Hunt leading the way with 14 carries and Perine claiming five. Even if Steele has played his way out of some snaps, Hunt remains ahead of Perine in the pecking order, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) is expected back in Week 5, so there isn't a ton to like about Perine's fantasy prospects moving forward.