Samori Toure News: Lands in Philly

Toure signed with the Eagles on Monday.

The seventh-round pick of the Packers in 2022 appeared in 22 regular-season games with his original team across his first two NFL campaigns. Toure spent the majority of last year on New Orleans' practice squad before playing in the regular-season finale. The wide receiver joins a crowded depth chart in Philadelphia that includes DeVonta Smith, 2026 first-round pick Makai Lemon and offseason additions Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore.