Samori Toure headshot

Samori Toure News: Lands in Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Toure signed with the Eagles on Monday.

The seventh-round pick of the Packers in 2022 appeared in 22 regular-season games with his original team across his first two NFL campaigns. Toure spent the majority of last year on New Orleans' practice squad before playing in the regular-season finale. The wide receiver joins a crowded depth chart in Philadelphia that includes DeVonta Smith, 2026 first-round pick Makai Lemon and offseason additions Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore.

Samori Toure
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samori Toure See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samori Toure See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
146 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Achane Doubtful, Hampton Out
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Achane Doubtful, Hampton Out
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
150 days ago
Weekly Rankings: Week 18 Value Meter
NFL
Weekly Rankings: Week 18 Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
January 3, 2024
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Personnel from Week 17
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Personnel from Week 17
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
January 1, 2024
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Personnel from Week 16
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Personnel from Week 16
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
December 26, 2023