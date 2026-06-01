Samori Toure News: Lands in Philly
Toure signed with the Eagles on Monday.
The seventh-round pick of the Packers in 2022 appeared in 22 regular-season games with his original team across his first two NFL campaigns. Toure spent the majority of last year on New Orleans' practice squad before playing in the regular-season finale. The wide receiver joins a crowded depth chart in Philadelphia that includes DeVonta Smith, 2026 first-round pick Makai Lemon and offseason additions Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore.
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