Samson Ebukam headshot

Samson Ebukam News: Signs with Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

The Falcons signed Ebukam on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ebukam turns 31 years old in May and missed the entire 2024 season due to a torn Achilles. He appeared in 14 regular-season games with the Colts last season, logging 33 tackles (22 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery on just 43 percent of the defensive snaps. He'll try to help Atlanta's pass rush next season.

