Samson Ebukam News: Signs with Atlanta
The Falcons signed Ebukam on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ebukam turns 31 years old in May and missed the entire 2024 season due to a torn Achilles. He appeared in 14 regular-season games with the Colts last season, logging 33 tackles (22 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery on just 43 percent of the defensive snaps. He'll try to help Atlanta's pass rush next season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samson Ebukam See More
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Tetairoa McMillan Now Questionable125 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 10 Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips126 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 7 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage143 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 16 MatchupsDecember 19, 2024
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Buccaneers-Chiefs MatchupOctober 31, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samson Ebukam See More