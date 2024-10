Womack (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Womack was added to the Colts' injury report Saturday and appears to be under the weather ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup. If Womack cannot play, Dallis Flowers would be slated to start at corner opposite Jaylon Jones while David Long -- who was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday -- would provide depth in the secondary.