Womack (illness) is active for Sunday's game versus Jacksonville.

Womack was a late addition to the injury report on Saturday, but he's evidently feeling healthy enough to play Sunday. After playing zero defensive snaps in Week 1, Womack has started each of the last three games, seeing a season-high 80 percent snap share in Week 4. Womack has three tackles (two solo) and two pass breakups on the year.