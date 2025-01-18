Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samuel Womack headshot

Samuel Womack News: Records two pickoffs in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 11:12am

Womack notched 36 tackles (26 solo) and nine defensed passes, including two interceptions, in 17 games during the regular season.

After working mostly on special teams in his first two NFL campaigns, Womack started eight contests in 2024 and unsurprisingly put up the best numbers of his career. His nine defensed passes ranked second on Indianapolis, and he collected multiple pickoffs in a campaign for the first time as a pro. Womack will be in the final year of his rookie contract next season.

Samuel Womack
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now