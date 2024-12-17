Samuel Womack News: Snatches interception in loss

Womack recorded two solo tackles and two passes defensed, including an interception, in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Broncos.

Womack was able to snag his first interception of the year in the third quarter, picking off Bo Nix on Denver's first possession of the second half. The cornerback has now produced 29 total tackles (19 solo) and eight passes defensed, including an interception, over 14 games in 2024.