Sanoussi Kane headshot

Sanoussi Kane Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 3:37pm

Kane (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Kane suffered an ankle injury this past Sunday against the Steelers, and the issue is severe enough for him to sit out of the Ravens' first official practice of the week. The rookie seventh-round pick will have two more chances to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Monday's contest against the Chargers. Over his last four games, Kane has logged seven tackles (three solo) while mostly playing on special teams.

Sanoussi Kane
Baltimore Ravens
