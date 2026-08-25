Sanoussi Kane Injury: Let go with injury settlement

The Titans waived Kane (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Kane reverted to IR after clearing waivers in late July. The safety is now a free agent and can sign with any team as soon as he gets his health in order. Kane appeared in seven games for the Ravens and two games for the Titans during the 2025 season, logging eight tackles (three solo) over 248 total snaps.