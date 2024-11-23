Sanoussi Kane Injury: Won't play vs. Bolts

Kane (ankle) did not practice Saturday and has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Chargers, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Kane suffered an ankle injury during the Ravens' Week 11 loss to the Steelers. The injury was severe enough for him to miss practice all week, and his next chance to play will be Week 13 against the Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 1. The Ravens will look to replace Kane's production on special teams for Monday's contest.