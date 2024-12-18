Sanoussi Kane News: Full go for Wednesday

Kane (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

The rookie safety from Purdue missed his second game of the season in Baltimore's Week 15 win over the Giants due to a hamstring injury. However, Wednesday's full practice session suggests he's since recovered from the issue. Kane has played just five defensive snaps across 12 games this season, and he'll likely continue to contribute as one of the Ravens' top special-termers as the year progresses.