Sanoussi Kane News: Logs full practice Thursday
Kane (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and should be available to face the Eagles on Sunday.
Kane suffered an ankle injury during the Ravens' Week 11 loss to the Steelers, but his progress in practice this week suggests he should be available for Sunday's marquee matchup against the Eagles. Kane has racked up seven tackles (three solo) in 11 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now