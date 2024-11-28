Fantasy Football
Sanoussi Kane News: Logs full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Kane (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and should be available to face the Eagles on Sunday.

Kane suffered an ankle injury during the Ravens' Week 11 loss to the Steelers, but his progress in practice this week suggests he should be available for Sunday's marquee matchup against the Eagles. Kane has racked up seven tackles (three solo) in 11 games this season.

Sanoussi Kane
Baltimore Ravens
