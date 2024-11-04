Saquon Barkley Injury: Dealing with back tightness

Barkley experienced back tightness during Sunday's win over the Jaguars but is expected to be ready for Week 10 against the Cowboys, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Barkley didn't need medical attention during the win over Jacksonville and handled his normal workload, playing 72 percent of the Eagles' offensive snaps and finishing with 27-159-1 rushing. He added three catches for 40 yards and an additional touchdown on four targets in the passing game. Barkley is up to eight touchdowns on the year and has eclipsed 100 total yards from scrimmage in seven of eight contests.