Saquon Barkley News: Held in check after injury scare

Barkley rushed the ball 19 times for 65 yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Steelers. He added two receptions on two targets for nine yards.

Barkley missed nearly the entire second quarter with an undisclosed issue, though he handled 12 carries in the final two quarters to alleviate any injury concerns. It still wasn't a spectacular showing, as he was largely held in check by the Steelers, with the only exception being a 22-yard gain late in the first quarter. Barkley was also denied a touchdown for the second consecutive game, though he should have a chance to bounce back in Week 16 against the Commanders.