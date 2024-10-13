Saquon Barkley News: Held in check in Sunday's win

Barkley carried the ball 18 times for 47 yards and caught both his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Browns.

The running back failed to produce at least 100 scrimmage yards for the first time as an Eagle, but Barkley didn't need to carry the load on offense with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both back in action. Barkley has still averaged 5.3 yards per carry through five contests, a mark that would be a career high if he can keep it up, and he may have simply been conserving his energy ahead of a potential revenge game in Week 7 against the Giants.